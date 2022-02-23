Air Canada returns to BWI Marshall

Air Canada is resuming service to dozens of North American destinations and that includes restarting flights from BWI Marshall to two Canadian destinations.

Air Canada is resuming service to dozens of North American destinations and that includes restarting flights from BWI Marshall Airport to two Canadian destinations.

Starting on May 15, Air Canada will resume twice-daily flights from BWI to Toronto. On June 1, it will resume once daily flights from BWI to Montreal.

Air Canada suspended those flights in March 2020.

Air Canada is restoring 41 North American routes this summer, and launching new service to four U.S. cities, including Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit,; Toronto to Salt Lake City; and Vancouver to Austin.

The airline will return to 90% of its pre-pandemic North American capacity this summer.

Air Canada will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Canadian destinations. It currently operates flights from Dulles and Reagan National to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

One other recently announced addition to BWI Marshall is German airline Condor’s announcement that it will resume service to Frankfurt with three weekly flights, starting May 25.