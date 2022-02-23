CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Where did COVID rental aid go? | Howard Co. schools to end mask mandate in March | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Air Canada returns to BWI Marshall

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 23, 2022, 9:45 AM

Air Canada is resuming service to dozens of North American destinations and that includes restarting flights from BWI Marshall Airport to two Canadian destinations.

Starting on May 15, Air Canada will resume twice-daily flights from BWI to Toronto. On June 1, it will resume once daily flights from BWI to Montreal.

Air Canada is restoring 41 North American routes this summer. (Courtesy Air Canada)

Air Canada suspended those flights in March 2020.

Air Canada is restoring 41 North American routes this summer, and launching new service to four U.S. cities, including Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit,; Toronto to Salt Lake City; and Vancouver to Austin.

The airline will return to 90% of its pre-pandemic North American capacity this summer.

Air Canada will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Canadian destinations. It currently operates flights from Dulles and Reagan National to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

One other recently announced addition to BWI Marshall is German airline Condor’s announcement that it will resume service to Frankfurt with three weekly flights, starting May 25.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

