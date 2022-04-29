RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Startup airline Avelo adds more BWI flights

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 29, 2022, 8:42 AM

Avelo Airlines, a startup that launched a year ago, has added two more destinations to its planned routes from BWI Marshall Airport.

Starting June 30, the airline will fly nonstop five days a week to Orlando, and starting July 1, three days a week to Wilmington, North Carolina. It is promoting fares on those flights as little as $29 one-way.

Avelo Airlines has added two more destinations from its planned routes from Baltimore-Washington Airport. (Courtesy Avelo Airlines)

When it launched last year, the airline’s hubs were Burbank, California, and New Haven, Connecticut.

Orlando is now also a hub for the airline.

Avelo Airlines had previously announced its first BWI Marshall service, to Tweed-New Haven Connecticut airport, starting May 26.

Avelo operates Boeing 737-700 aircraft on all its routes. It currently serves 27 destinations.

Avelo is the third new airline adding service at BWI Marshall. PLAY began nonstop service to Reykjavik, Iceland, this month. Iceland Air will start service to Reykjavik in May.

German airline Condor will resume service from BWI Marshall to Frankfurt with three weekly flights starting May 25.

Air Canada resumes service from BWI Marshall to Toronto next month, and Montreal in June. Those flights were suspended two years ago.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

