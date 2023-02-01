DC region gets another nonstop to Puerto Rico

Frontier Airlines will start nonstop flights from BWI Marshall Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, this spring.

Frontier Airlines will start nonstop flights from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico, this spring.

The daily flights will begin May 4.

With the addition of the San Juan nonstop, Frontier will operate nonstop service to nine markets from BWI, including Cancun, Mexico.

Spirit Airlines flies nonstop from BWI Marshall to San Juan. United Airlines has nonstop service to San Juan from Dulles. JetBlue offers nonstop service to San Juan from Reagan National.

Last week, Copa Airlines announced it would add service between BWI and Panama City, Panama, starting June 28.

Three new airlines launched service at BWI Marshall last year, including PLAY, Icelandair and Avelo Airlines. Condor, Air Canada and British Airways and JetBlue Airways have resumed previously suspended routes at BWI in recent months.