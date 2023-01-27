PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
BWI Marshall lands another international carrier

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 27, 2023, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Copa Airlines said it will start service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Panama City, Panama, on June 28.

Copa will operate four weekly flights to Panama City on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays using 737-800 aircraft.

The BWI Marshall service will also connect the D.C. region to Copa’s Latin American network, which includes more than 55 destinations.

Copa Airlines, founded in 1947, is the national airline of Panama. It operates an average 300 daily flights.

Copa joins a growing list of international destinations from BWI Marshall. Last year, carriers including PLAY Airlines, Icelandair, Avelo Airlines, Condor, Air Canada and British Airways added new international service or resumed previous flights.

BWI Marshall is scheduled to have more than 115 weekly international nonstops this summer, 32% more than a decade ago.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

