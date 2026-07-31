Johns Hopkins researcher detained by ICE transferred to rural Louisiana

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has transferred Fatima Ameaka, a public health researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, to a detention facility in Louisiana, according to a government website that tracks those detained by ICE.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has transferred Fatima Ameaka, a public health researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, to a detention facility in Louisiana, according to a government website that tracks those detained by ICE.

Agents from federal agency arrested Ameaka, who is originally from Cameroon, for allegedly overstaying a visa on July 28 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

As of Friday morning, she was being held in the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center, located roughly 90 miles outside of Baton Rouge.

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