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Johns Hopkins researcher detained by ICE transferred to rural Louisiana

Daniel Zawodny and Alissa Zhu, The Banner

July 31, 2026, 11:19 AM

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has transferred Fatima Ameaka, a public health researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, to a detention facility in Louisiana, according to a government website that tracks those detained by ICE.

Agents from federal agency arrested Ameaka, who is originally from Cameroon, for allegedly overstaying a visa on July 28 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

As of Friday morning, she was being held in the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center, located roughly 90 miles outside of Baton Rouge.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner.

Daniel Zawodny and Alissa Zhu, The Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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