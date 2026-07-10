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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Halfway Crooks Sanguine Belgian Pale Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 10, 2026, 7:06 AM

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Halfway Crooks Sanguine Belgian Pale Ale

Who couldn’t use a little optimism these days?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Halfway Crooks Sanguine Belgian Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Halfway Crooks Beer in Atlanta, Georgia

Description: a Belgian-style pale ale featuring delicate aromas of dried flowers and sweet cardamom with flavors of banana chips

ABV: 4.8%

Pairing suggestions: Creole cuisine such as jambalaya, gumbo, fried shrimp and po’ boys and grilled seafood

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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