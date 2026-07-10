WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Halfway Crooks Sanguine Belgian Pale Ale

Who couldn’t use a little optimism these days?
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Halfway Crooks Sanguine Belgian Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Halfway Crooks Beer in Atlanta, Georgia
Description: a Belgian-style pale ale featuring delicate aromas of dried flowers and sweet cardamom with flavors of banana chips
ABV: 4.8%
Pairing suggestions: Creole cuisine such as jambalaya, gumbo, fried shrimp and po’ boys and grilled seafood
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