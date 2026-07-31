The Maryland Renaissance Festival’s ticket release day has been a frenzy in recent years, marked by long ticket queues and frustration. But not this year.
Organizers contracted a new ticket vendor, Big Tickets, that streamlined the process. It seems to be paying off, with many Ren Fest fans praising the system.
Jules Smith, president of the Maryland Renaissance Festival, said the ticketing process has initially gone well. Some users experienced glitches or temporary pauses while waiting.
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