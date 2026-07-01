Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 killed, 1 seriously…

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash in Four Corners, Md.

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 31, 2026, 1:04 PM

One man was killed and another hospitalized Thursday night after a car crash in Four Corners, Maryland, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Colesville Road, right next to Montgomery Blair High School, just before 10 p.m., Montgomery County police said. The crash involved three vehicles, according to a spokesman with the county fire department.

One of the vehicles, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman David Pazos said, rolled over and hit a tree, trapping two men inside. One died and the other was taken to the hospital with injuries, Pazos said.

Everyone else involved in the crash was not injured and declined transport to the hospital, according to Pazos, and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

google map screenshot
Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Colesville Road, right next to Montgomery Blair High School, just before 10 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up