1 killed, 1 seriously injured in crash in Four Corners, Md.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Colesville Road, right next to Montgomery Blair High School, just before 10 p.m.

One man was killed and another hospitalized Thursday night after a car crash in Four Corners, Maryland, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of University Boulevard West and Colesville Road, right next to Montgomery Blair High School, just before 10 p.m., Montgomery County police said. The crash involved three vehicles, according to a spokesman with the county fire department.

One of the vehicles, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman David Pazos said, rolled over and hit a tree, trapping two men inside. One died and the other was taken to the hospital with injuries, Pazos said.

Everyone else involved in the crash was not injured and declined transport to the hospital, according to Pazos, and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

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