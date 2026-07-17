WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Bierstadt Lagerhaus Italian Pils for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Beer of the Week: Bierstadt Lagerhaus Italian Pils

Take your taste buds on an Italian trip … to Colorado!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bierstadt Lagerhaus Italian Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Denver, Colorado

Description: A dry-hopped Pilsner hopped with French Strisselspalt featuring a solid bitterness with a floral and citric finish.

ABV: 5.4%

Pairing suggestions: Dishes with fresh summer tomatoes, garlicky Italian cuisine such as linguine with clam sauce and shrimp scampi, antipasto salads and Italian hoagies

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.