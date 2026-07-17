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Beer of the Week: Bierstadt Lagerhaus Italian Pils

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 17, 2026, 8:49 AM

Beer of the Week: Bierstadt Lagerhaus Italian Pils

Take your taste buds on an Italian trip … to Colorado!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bierstadt Lagerhaus Italian Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Denver, Colorado

Description: A dry-hopped Pilsner hopped with French Strisselspalt featuring a solid bitterness with a floral and citric finish.

ABV: 5.4%

Pairing suggestions: Dishes with fresh summer tomatoes, garlicky Italian cuisine such as linguine with clam sauce and shrimp scampi, antipasto salads and Italian hoagies

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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