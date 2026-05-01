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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Ashanti Lambic

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 1, 2026, 4:55 PM

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Ashanti Lambic

Miss Zwanze Day this year? You can still taste it!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Ashanti Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Cantillon Brewery, Brussels, Belgium

Description: A Lambic brewed with Gorilla pepper that’s on the spicy, fruity and obviously peppery side.

ABV: 5.5%

Pairing suggestions: Tuna crudo, beef carpaccio with parmesan, creamy pastas, potato leek soup and clam chowder, breakfast stuff like biscuits and gravy and eggs Benedict

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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