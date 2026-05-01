Miss Zwanze Day this year? You can still taste it!

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Ashanti Lambic

Miss Zwanze Day this year? You can still taste it!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Ashanti Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Cantillon Brewery, Brussels, Belgium

Description: A Lambic brewed with Gorilla pepper that’s on the spicy, fruity and obviously peppery side.

ABV: 5.5%

Pairing suggestions: Tuna crudo, beef carpaccio with parmesan, creamy pastas, potato leek soup and clam chowder, breakfast stuff like biscuits and gravy and eggs Benedict

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