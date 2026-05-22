CBS News Radio looks back on its 99-year history

CBS News Radio will air its final report on Friday to close out nearly a century of covering stories worldwide.
The network announced in March it would shut down its radio news service, citing financial troubles and a shift toward digital reporting.
CBS News Radio provided reports on 700 stations across the U.S., according to the company — including WTOP’s top-of-the-hour newscast.
CBS News Radio is offering a retrospective program titled “Good Night and Good Luck,” looking back at the station’s history and impact on the industry over the last 99 years of reporting.
Segment 1 of Good Night and Good Luck takes a look back at the earliest days of the network.
Segment 2 of Good Night and Good Luck focuses on the life and legacy of Edward R. Murrow and coverage of World War II.
Segment 3 of Good Night and Good Luck reflects on the consistent coverage CBS News Radio provided of the major stories of the 60s and 70s and the business of radio.
Segment 4 of Good Night and Good Luck goes over the history of the CBS News Sounder and the station’s coverage of 9/11 and the War on Terror.
Segment 5 of Good Night and Good Luck looks back at COVID and Steve Kathan has a talk with Marvin Kalb, the last of the “Murrow Boys.”
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.