CBS News Radio looks back on its 99-year history

CBS News Radio is looking back on its history ahead of its final report Friday to close out nearly a century of covering stories worldwide.

CBS News Radio will air its final report on Friday to close out nearly a century of covering stories worldwide.

The network announced in March it would shut down its radio news service, citing financial troubles and a shift toward digital reporting.

CBS News Radio provided reports on 700 stations across the U.S., according to the company — including WTOP’s top-of-the-hour newscast.

CBS News Radio is offering a retrospective program titled “Good Night and Good Luck,” looking back at the station’s history and impact on the industry over the last 99 years of reporting.

Segment 1 of Good Night and Good Luck takes a look back at the earliest days of the network.

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Early days of the network

Segment 2 of Good Night and Good Luck focuses on the life and legacy of Edward R. Murrow and coverage of World War II.

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Legacy of Edward R. Murrow and coverage of World War II

Segment 3 of Good Night and Good Luck reflects on the consistent coverage CBS News Radio provided of the major stories of the 60s and 70s and the business of radio.

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The '60s, '70s and the business of radio

Segment 4 of Good Night and Good Luck goes over the history of the CBS News Sounder and the station’s coverage of 9/11 and the War on Terror.

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9/11 and The War on Terror

Segment 5 of Good Night and Good Luck looks back at COVID and Steve Kathan has a talk with Marvin Kalb, the last of the “Murrow Boys.”

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'Murrow Boys'

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