WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Morning Fog Smoked Bock Lager

Don’t worry about the fog, it’ll burn off!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Morning Fog Smoked Bock Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
Description: A barrel-aged, smoked Bock-style lager.
ABV: 7.5%
Pairing suggestions: Brisket, ribs and pulled pork, chili and beef stew, bacon, eggs and pancakes and desserts
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