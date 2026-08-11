Public health expert blasts Trump’s executive order on childhood vaccines

A public health leader is criticizing President Donald Trump's executive order proposing changes to childhood vaccine recommendations.

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order calling for revamped childhood vaccine recommendations, including separating the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine into three different single-disease shots.

“If it wasn’t such a serious affront to the health of Americans and their children, it would be laughable,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

While the order itself doesn’t draw a direct line between autism and vaccinations, Benjamin pointed to remarks Trump made Monday, saying the president suggested changes to the vaccine schedule could have a major impact on autism rates.

“All the commentary was around autism, which has not been shown to be caused by vaccines in any kind of way,” Benjamin said.

The executive order calls for splitting up the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three separate shots. It also recommends administering all childhood immunizations at separate appointments whenever possible.

Benjamin said the changes could increase the possibility of missed vaccinations and create additional burdens for parents and their children.

“Every time a parent has to come back, that would be another copay for another visit, that means another taking off from work, that means bringing that kid back,” Benjamin said. “This creates more of a burden for parents, and more discomfort for kids.”

Benjamin said the combined MMR vaccine has been safe and effective.

Another recommendation Benjamin took exception to would shift further away from the universal vaccination for Hepatitis B for most newborns. Instead, the executive order recommends Hepatitis A and B vaccines for certain high-risk groups or through discussions between parents and doctors.

“We discovered that when you give that vaccine early, then those kids don’t get hepatic cancer later on,” Benjamin said, referring to the Hepatitis B vaccine.

“We’re spending our time and effort going backwards into the Dark Ages,” Benjamin said.

The White House announcement comes as measles cases have hit their highest level in 35 years.

Benjamin is not alone in his criticism.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who chairs the Senate Health Committee, said in a social media post: “I’m a doctor. This executive order is wrong,” adding that vaccines don’t cause autism.

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