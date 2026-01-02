WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Forbidden Nectar Hazy IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Forbidden Nectar Hazy IPA for the latest Beer of the Week edition.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. BOTW 1-2-26 Bluejacket Forbidden Nectar Hazy IPA.mp4

You put one hop in, you put one hop out (sing it)!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Forbidden Nectar Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A light and quaffable hazy IPA dry-hopped exclusively with New Zealand Nectaron hops, featuring notes of ripe stone fruit, pineapple and kiwi.

ABV: 4.5%

Pairing suggestions: Pepperoni pizza, tacos al pastor, Italian subs, simply grilled shrimp and chicken