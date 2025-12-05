WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dancing Gnome Altbier

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Dancing Gnome Altbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Grab a glass, a gnome and cue the music!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Dancing Gnome Altbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Dancing Gnome Brewery, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Description: Rich German malts and traditional brewing practices create a timeless, flavorful, crisp and balanced dark ale

ABV: 4.8%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled fish, beef, roast pork, Reubens, pastrami on rye, mac and cheese and desserts such as apple pie

