WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Perennial BA Abraxas Imperial Stout

A big anniversary calls for a big beer!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and a Food and Wine “Sommelier of the Year” Greg Engert to talk about Perennial BA Abraxas Imperial Stout for the 14th anniversary edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis, Missouri
Description: An imperial stout brewed with ancho chile peppers, cacao nibs and cinnamon sticks aged in whiskey barrels
ABV: 12.8%
Pairing suggestions: Seared lamb chops and rib eye, stews, chili and cassoulet, bacon-wrapped figs, ice cream sundaes and chocolate cake
