WTOP's Beer of the Week turns 14 and a big anniversary calls for a stout spirit that pairs well with cake!

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Perennial BA Abraxas Imperial Stout

A big anniversary calls for a big beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and a Food and Wine “Sommelier of the Year” Greg Engert to talk about Perennial BA Abraxas Imperial Stout for the 14th anniversary edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis, Missouri

Description: An imperial stout brewed with ancho chile peppers, cacao nibs and cinnamon sticks aged in whiskey barrels

ABV: 12.8%

Pairing suggestions: Seared lamb chops and rib eye, stews, chili and cassoulet, bacon-wrapped figs, ice cream sundaes and chocolate cake

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.