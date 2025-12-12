Live Radio
Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

December 12, 2025, 1:39 PM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Perennial BA Abraxas Imperial Stout

A big anniversary calls for a big beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and a Food and Wine “Sommelier of the Year” Greg Engert to talk about Perennial BA Abraxas Imperial Stout for the 14th anniversary edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

BreweryPerennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis, Missouri

Description: An imperial stout brewed with ancho chile peppers, cacao nibs and cinnamon sticks aged in whiskey barrels

ABV: 12.8%

Pairing suggestions: Seared lamb chops and rib eye, stews, chili and cassoulet, bacon-wrapped figs, ice cream sundaes and chocolate cake

