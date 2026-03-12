Slushy snowfall, plummeting temperatures break DC region’s warm streak

Slushy snow is falling in parts of the D.C. region Thursday, as plummeting temperatures have halted a stretch of warm, sunny days.
Less than 24 hours ago, record-breaking highs reached the mid-80s. But a powerful cold front sweeping through the region has rapidly flipped the script.
Though the snowfall has been heavy at times, it’s not expected to amount to much accumulation.
“Thanks to temperatures being in the 80s the last couple of afternoons, we are not expecting much in the way of wintry accumulation besides a slushy half-inch to an inch on some of those less traveled roadways and grassy surfaces,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said.
Gusty northwest winds have pushed a colder air mass into the region, dropping temperatures into the 30s Thursday afternoon.
The wet weather started out as rain, but it’s mixed with snow or changed over entirely to wet snow in parts of the region.
Drivers shouldn’t expect any snow to stick — road temperatures remain warm enough that accumulation isn’t expected on pavement, though a light dusting on grassy surfaces or rooftops isn’t out of the question.
Wind will be a bigger factor through the day, with northwest gusts topping 30 mph at times. Those gusts will make the already falling temperatures feel even colder.
7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said the cold front hit Reagan National Airport early Thursday morning with gusts reaching 40 mph.
The good news is the skies should begin clearing by around 5 p.m., allowing some sunshine to return before sunset.
Temperatures will continue dropping overnight, falling below freezing across much of the area. Any leftover moisture or puddles could refreeze, creating isolated slick spots early Friday morning.
The weather calms down as by the end of the week, though the wind will stick around.
Friday looks partly cloudy and breezy with highs returning to the mid- to upper 50s.
The weekend starts mild and dry Saturday, before the next chance of showers moves in late Sunday.
- Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
- Current traffic conditions
- Weather forecast
- Closings and Delays: DC-area schools make decisions for Monday instruction
- Sign up for WTOP email alerts
- Get custom alerts with the WTOP app for Apple and Android phones
FORECAST
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear and cold
Lows: 30-33, Wind Chills: 20-25
Winds: NW to SW 5 mph
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy. Windy
Highs: 55-60
Winds: Southwest 10-20, Gusts: 30-40 mph
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy
Highs: 55-64
Winds: West 5-10 mph,
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy
Highs: 56-63
Winds: Southeast 15-25 mph
MONDAY:
Mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms
Highs: 64-70
Winds: Southeast to Northwest 20-30 mph, Gusts to near 40
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy. Cold
Highs: 35-40
Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph
CURRENT CONDITIONS
WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.