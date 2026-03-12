Slushy snowfall, plummeting temperatures break DC region’s warm streak

After a stretch of warm, almost spring-like weather in the D.C. area, Wednesday is bringing a sharp reality check.

Less than a day after record-breaking warmth, a sculpture of butterflies is dusted in wet snow on March, 12, 2026, in Chevy Chase.(WTOP/Jessica Kronzer) Less than a day after record-breaking warmth, a sculpture of butterflies is dusted in wet snow on March, 12, 2026, in Chevy Chase.(WTOP/Jessica Kronzer) Slushy snow is falling in parts of the D.C. region Thursday, as plummeting temperatures have halted a stretch of warm, sunny days.

Less than 24 hours ago, record-breaking highs reached the mid-80s. But a powerful cold front sweeping through the region has rapidly flipped the script.

Though the snowfall has been heavy at times, it’s not expected to amount to much accumulation.

“Thanks to temperatures being in the 80s the last couple of afternoons, we are not expecting much in the way of wintry accumulation besides a slushy half-inch to an inch on some of those less traveled roadways and grassy surfaces,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said.

Gusty northwest winds have pushed a colder air mass into the region, dropping temperatures into the 30s Thursday afternoon.

The wet weather started out as rain, but it’s mixed with snow or changed over entirely to wet snow in parts of the region.

Drivers shouldn’t expect any snow to stick — road temperatures remain warm enough that accumulation isn’t expected on pavement, though a light dusting on grassy surfaces or rooftops isn’t out of the question.

Wind will be a bigger factor through the day, with northwest gusts topping 30 mph at times. Those gusts will make the already falling temperatures feel even colder.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said the cold front hit Reagan National Airport early Thursday morning with gusts reaching 40 mph.

The good news is the skies should begin clearing by around 5 p.m., allowing some sunshine to return before sunset.

Temperatures will continue dropping overnight, falling below freezing across much of the area. Any leftover moisture or puddles could refreeze, creating isolated slick spots early Friday morning.

The weather calms down as by the end of the week, though the wind will stick around.

Friday looks partly cloudy and breezy with highs returning to the mid- to upper 50s.

The weekend starts mild and dry Saturday, before the next chance of showers moves in late Sunday.

FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and cold

Lows: 30-33, Wind Chills: 20-25

Winds: NW to SW 5 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. Windy

Highs: 55-60

Winds: Southwest 10-20, Gusts: 30-40 mph

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 55-64

Winds: West 5-10 mph,

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 56-63

Winds: Southeast 15-25 mph

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms

Highs: 64-70

Winds: Southeast to Northwest 20-30 mph, Gusts to near 40

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Cold

Highs: 35-40

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

