WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Schilling Veselý Czech Amber Lager

The latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week features the Schilling Veselý Czech Amber Lager.

Very merry indeed!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Schilling Veselý Czech Amber Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Schilling Beer Co., Littleton, New Hampshire

Description: Featuring a deep copper hue and a crisp, dry finish, this festive lager combines spicy and floral hop notes with hints of honey and biscuit.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled steaks, sausages and barbecue, spicy ramen, butter chicken and deep dish pizza.

