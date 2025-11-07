WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Parish Baby Ghost IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert sip Parish Baby Ghost IPA in this edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

A can of beer you won’t be afraid to haunt!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Parish Baby Ghost IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Parish Brewing Co., Broussard, Louisiana

Description: A hazy IPA brewed with double-dry-hopped quantities of Citra hops, but without the heavy impact of a high-ABV beer.

ABV: 5.5%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy Mexican, Thai and Indian cuisines, all kinds of pub grub and grilled seafood

