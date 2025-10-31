WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Trillium Express Way Hazy IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert sip Trillium Express Way Hazy IPA in this edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Nothing spooky here!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Trillium Express Way Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Trillium Brewing, Boston and Canton, Massachusetts

Description: A hazy IPA brewed exclusively with Peacherine hops from New Zealand.

ABV: 7.2%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled pork chops and chicken, wings and burgers, anything porky (grilled ham and cheese) and stuff with bleu cheese in it

