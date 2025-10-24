WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Goldfinger Pils

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Goldfinger Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Even 007 might trade in his martini for this beer.

Brewery: Goldfinger Brewing Co., Downers Grove, Illinois

Description: Brewed with German Pilsner malt and noble hops, this beer features a little more hop presence and a subtle bite that dissipates smoothly into a depth of floral, herbal and honey flavors ABV: 4.9% Pairing suggestions: Seafood (sushi, crab and lobster), burgers and wings, as well as Indian and Thai curries

