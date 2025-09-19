Live Radio
Beer of the Week: Sibeeria Grave Pact dark rye lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 19, 2025, 1:56 PM

If I must be banished, let it be to “Sibeeria!”

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sibeeria Grave Pact dark rye lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Pivovar Sibeeria, Prague, Czech Republic

Description: A Czech dark lager brewed with a hefty dose of rye and Sabro hops, featuring notes of dark chocolate, a touch of coffee, slight spiciness, woodiness and coconut

ABV: 3.9

Pairing suggestions: Corned beef Reubens and pastrami on rye, diner food such as meatloaf and mac and cheese, Greek cuisine (gyros and souvlaki)

