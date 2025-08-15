WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert sip Hill Farmstead Biere De Norma Farmhouse Ale in this edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Hill Farmstead Biere De Norma

Drink in the family history!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Hill Farmstead Biere De Norma Farmhouse Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Hill Farmstead Brewery, Greensboro Bend, Vermont

Description: A Bière de Mars (farmhouse ale) conditioned in oak barrels with resident microflora and bottle-aged since 2018.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Lamb chops and beef stew, grilled steak with chimichurri sauce, French onion soup and duck confit

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.