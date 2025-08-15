Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Hill Farmstead Biere De Norma

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 15, 2025, 6:38 AM

Drink in the family history!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Hill Farmstead Biere De Norma Farmhouse Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Hill Farmstead Brewery, Greensboro Bend, Vermont

Description: A Bière de Mars (farmhouse ale) conditioned in oak barrels with resident microflora and bottle-aged since 2018.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Lamb chops and beef stew, grilled steak with chimichurri sauce, French onion soup and duck confit

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

