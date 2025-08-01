WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Everywhere halfway where? hazy IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Everywhere halfway where? hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Everywhere Beer, Orange, California

Description: A double dry-hopped IPA brewed (in collaboration with Other Half Brewing) with premium pilsner, malt and oats, and hopped with Citra, Krush and Riwaka

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Tex-Mex (guacamole especially), Thai curries, fresh summer tomatoes (think BLT’s, panzanella salad and gazpacho)

