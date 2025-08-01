Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Everywhere halfway where? hazy IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 1, 2025, 1:17 PM

Uh, where are we?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Everywhere halfway where? hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Everywhere Beer, Orange, California

Description: A double dry-hopped IPA brewed (in collaboration with Other Half Brewing) with premium pilsner, malt and oats, and hopped with Citra, Krush and Riwaka

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Tex-Mex (guacamole especially), Thai curries, fresh summer tomatoes (think BLT’s, panzanella salad and gazpacho)

