WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cantillon Vigneronne

All hail the white grape!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Cantillon Vigneronne for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie Cantillon, Bruxelles (Brussels), Belgium

Description: A blend of lambics aged 16-18 months with Viognier grapes, resulting in a delicate and very refreshing beer that’s complex with restrained acidity.

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Things that are garlicky (think Caesar salads and bruschetta), chicken pot pie and jerk chicken

