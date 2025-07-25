WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Nepenthe Werewolf Deathgrip American Kölsch

Nepenthe Werewolf Deathgrip American Kölschis is this week's WTOP Beer of the Week.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Nepenthe Werewolf Deathgrip American Kölsch for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Nepenthe Brewing Co., Baltimore, Maryland

Description: A Kölsch brewed with German Pils, Vienna, and a touch of corn, then lightly hopped and dry-hopped with Amarillo and Hallertau Blanc — featuring a soft, slightly toasted, malt character and subtle hints of ripe orange and lemongrass, giving way to a crisp, dry finish.

ABV: 5.5%

Pairing suggestions: Seafood (think shellfish), sausages and Greek cuisine (gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita)

