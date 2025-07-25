Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Nepenthe Werewolf Deathgrip American Kölsch

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 25, 2025, 3:33 PM

This Best of Beer of the Week was first published on April 25, 2025. 

BOTW: Nepenthe Werewolf Deathgrip Kölsch

Fill your glass and find a full moon!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Nepenthe Werewolf Deathgrip American Kölsch for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Nepenthe Brewing Co., Baltimore, Maryland

Description: A Kölsch brewed with German Pils, Vienna, and a touch of corn, then lightly hopped and dry-hopped with Amarillo and Hallertau Blanc — featuring a soft, slightly toasted, malt character and subtle hints of ripe orange and lemongrass, giving way to a crisp, dry finish.

ABV: 5.5%

Pairing suggestions: Seafood (think shellfish), sausages and Greek cuisine (gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up