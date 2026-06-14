Hot, muggy weather returns to DC region Sunday with severe storms possible in the afternoon

Temperatures will climb to the lower to mid-90s with an approaching cold front, which will bring a strong threat of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

The D.C. region will have another round of hot, muggy weather Sunday before a chance of severe thunderstorms arrives in the evening.

Sunshine will dominate most of the day, with humidity levels remaining high. Highs are expected to climb into the lower to mid-90s, with a chance of breaking record temperatures set in 1994.

However, an approaching cold front will create an unstable atmosphere, developing some showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

WTOP Meteorologist Matt Ritter said the humidity with the hot temperatures provides “plenty of fuel” for thunderstorms, along with some torrential downpours.

“That doesn’t mean they’re going to necessarily move over Washington, D.C. itself, but any storms that do form in this type of atmosphere will have the potential to have some damaging wind gusts,” Ritter said.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center placed the entire Mid-Atlantic region under a slight risk for severe storms, with a good chance of being upgraded to an enhanced risk. The NWS said lightning and isolated hail are possible.

Any lingering storms will wind down around sunset, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said, with the return of partly cloudy skies.

Monday will bring the return of sunny weather, with lower humidity, and highs remaining in the mid-80s. Tuesday plans to be cooler than average with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s to 80 degrees.

FORCAST

SUNDAY: Hot, with the temperature approaching 98 degrees, a record high set in 1994, with intervals of clouds and sunshine. A heavy thunderstorm is expected late this afternoon. Storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds. Highs: 96

SUNDAY NIGHT: A thunderstorm is expected in the evening. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy; humid. Storms can bring flooding, downpours, and localized damaging wind gusts. Lows: 66

MONDAY: Not as hot with lower humidity, with sunshine and a few clouds. Nicest day of the week. Highs reaching 85.

TUESDAY: Nice with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs reaching 85.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a chase of thunderstorms in parts of the D.C. area. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with a thunderstorm in the area late in the afternoon. Highs reaching 95

FRIDAY: Considerable cloudiness with a couple of showers possible. Highs to reach 82 degrees.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s José Umaña and Tadiwos Abedje contributed to this story.

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