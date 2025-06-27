WTOP Beer of the Week: The Seed Time Given Kölsch

You don’t need a flower pot here, just a glass!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about The Seed Time Given Kölsch for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Description: an ultra crisp, dry and clean Kölsch with subtle and balanced notes of rose water, Bartlett pear, gentle flower breezes and chilled apple slices
ABV: 5%
Pairing suggestions: Sushi, shrimp, crabs, clams and lobster, light, crunchy salads
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.