WTOP Beer of the Week: The Seed Time Given Kölsch

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

June 27, 2025, 2:23 PM

You don’t need a flower pot here, just a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about The Seed Time Given Kölsch for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Description: an ultra crisp, dry and clean Kölsch with subtle and balanced notes of rose water, Bartlett pear, gentle flower breezes and chilled apple slices

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Sushi, shrimp, crabs, clams and lobster, light, crunchy salads

