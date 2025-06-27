WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about The Seed Time Given Kölsch.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP Beer of the Week: The Seed Time Given Kölsch

You don’t need a flower pot here, just a glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about The Seed Time Given Kölsch for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Description: an ultra crisp, dry and clean Kölsch with subtle and balanced notes of rose water, Bartlett pear, gentle flower breezes and chilled apple slices

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Sushi, shrimp, crabs, clams and lobster, light, crunchy salads

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.