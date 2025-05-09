WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Alternate Ending Horrible Sanity Nitro Stout

Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about this week's featured beer.

The ending here is not horrible!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Alternate Ending Horrible Sanity Nitro Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Alternate Ending Beer Co., Aberdeen, New Jersey

Description: A nitro pub stout that pours with a velvety cascade, revealing layers of roasted malt, bittersweet chocolate and a whisper of coffee.

ABV: 3.8%

Pairing suggestions: Raw oysters, stews of all kinds, fish and chips, classic Chinese food

