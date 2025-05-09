WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Alternate Ending Horrible Sanity Nitro Stout

The ending here is not horrible!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Alternate Ending Horrible Sanity Nitro Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Alternate Ending Beer Co., Aberdeen, New Jersey
Description: A nitro pub stout that pours with a velvety cascade, revealing layers of roasted malt, bittersweet chocolate and a whisper of coffee.
ABV: 3.8%
Pairing suggestions: Raw oysters, stews of all kinds, fish and chips, classic Chinese food
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.