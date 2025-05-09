Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Alternate Ending Horrible Sanity Nitro Stout

May 9, 2025, 6:10 AM

Beer of the Week: Alternate Ending Horrible Sanity Nitro Stout

The ending here is not horrible!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Alternate Ending Horrible Sanity Nitro Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Alternate Ending Beer Co., Aberdeen, New Jersey

Description: A nitro pub stout that pours with a velvety cascade, revealing layers of roasted malt, bittersweet chocolate and a whisper of coffee.

ABV: 3.8%

Pairing suggestions: Raw oysters, stews of all kinds, fish and chips, classic Chinese food

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

