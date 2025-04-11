WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about this week's beer of the week: Bluejacket Smokin’ George Smoked Porter.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Smokin’ George Smoked Porter

Where there’s smoke, there’s George!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Smokin’ George Smoked Porter for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A smoked porter created in collaboration with Moor Beer Company, featuring house-smoked malt and notes of chocolate and espresso,

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Southern snacks such as pimiento cheese, fried or baked oysters and pastrami or corned beef on rye

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.