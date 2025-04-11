Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Smokin’ George Smoked Porter

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 11, 2025, 7:42 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Smokin’ George Smoked Porter

Where there’s smoke, there’s George!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Smokin’ George Smoked Porter for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A smoked porter created in collaboration with Moor Beer Company, featuring house-smoked malt and notes of chocolate and espresso,

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Southern snacks such as pimiento cheese, fried or baked oysters and pastrami or corned beef on rye

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up