Fired FTC Commissioner continues protecting consumers with new podcast

A former FTC Commissioner, who was fired by President Donald Trump, has found a new way to protect consumers. He recently launched a podcast.

A former FTC Commissioner fired by President Donald Trump has found a new way to protect consumers: He recently launched a podcast.

The podcast’s focus, Alvaro Bedoya said, is “not left versus right or Democrat versus Republican. It’s about the money at the top versus all of us underneath. And we want that to be a fair fight.”

Bedoya was sworn in as an FTC Commissioner in 2022 and traveled the country meeting business owners, union leaders and working people.

“This is what really brought to life the actual ‘why’ of the job, the actual conflicts in the job and the morality of the job,” he said.

When Trump returned to office, Bedoya was one of two remaining Democratic commissioners at the Federal Trade Commission, which is an independent agency. And his term was not over.

“He ignored the rules and he went ahead and tried to illegally fire us,” Bedoya said. “I formally resigned in June of last year, although our Supreme Court case is still pending.”

With a desire to share his knowledge and expertise, the Montgomery County lawyer has started a podcast called “The Fair Fight with Alvaro & Max.” His co-host, Max M. Miller, was Bedoya’s right-hand man as attorney adviser for competition at the FTC.

Guests on the show come from completely different backgrounds and quickly learn how much they have in common. In one episode, an American corn and soybean farmer met an immigrant New York City ride-share driver.

“They were both basically on the brink of bankruptcy because of higher gas or fertilizer prices caused by the Iran war,” Bedoya said.

Another episode brought together a long-haul trucker and a Subway franchise owner.

“The companies above them, whether it’s a franchise or the trucking company, tell them what to do,” Bedoya said. “They were also talking about how they were fighting back, how they were organizing, how they were working with other truckers or other franchisees to push back. So above all else, I think it’s important that people hear that, and people see the heart of this work.”

Listeners also get practical advice. For example, one episode featured a pediatrician giving recommendations about social media and children.

Bedoya said he’s enjoying connecting with people in a different way, while still fighting against corporate power and what he sees as an unfair economy.

“Getting illegally removed from my office was not something I would wish on anyone,” he said. “But there is a silver lining.”

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