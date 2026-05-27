Virginia congressman introduces bill to block President Trump’s arch in Arlington

Rep. Don Beyer said the president's arch proposal is illegal and lacks congressional authorization.

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A Virginia congressman is introducing legislation that would prevent construction of President Donald Trump’s arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the district where the arch would be located, said in a statement Wednesday that the president’s arch proposal is illegal and lacks congressional authorization.

Beyer said the arch fails to respect the families of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump has said he doesn’t need Congress to approve the 250-foot arch, which would be the highest of its kind in the world.

Critics say it would block views of the grave sites.

“Arlington National Cemetery is sacred ground, the resting place for some of our nation’s greatest heroes,” Beyer said. “It is unthinkable that we would desecrate this hallowed space to build a monument to Donald Trump’s ego.”

The Democratic lawmaker called the arch a “vanity project” for the president, arguing the Trump administration gave “no consideration to potential harmful effects” on the region.

Beyer also raises traffic concerns

In addition to his legislation, Beyer outlined his concerns about the arch, its construction and how it could potentially add to traffic problems near the Memorial Bridge in a letter sent Wednesday to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Acting Director of the National Park Service Jessica Bowron.

“I write to express my grave concerns about the impacts on traffic that this project will have on my Northern Virginia constituents, and to request copies of your plans and studies for coping with the transportation disruption generated by the proposed construction,” Beyer said.

He requested any information available involving traffic studies or related documentation.

“If no such studies or documentation exist, I urge you in the strongest possible terms to immediately address potential traffic impacts arising from this project,” he said.

Beyer’s letter and legislation follow last week’s decision by the Commission of Fine Arts to approve the design of the arch, which is to be built in Memorial Circle.

All of the commission’s members were appointed by the president.

Beyer and other lawmakers have said the project is supposed to go through an extensive approval process, but the president has indicated it’s not necessary.

The National Capital Planning Commission, which considers proposals for construction on federal land, has the arch on its agenda for an upcoming June meeting.

Public comments on the arch have been overwhelmingly critical of the plan.

The cost of the arch remains unclear. President Trump has said it could be paid for with private donations leftover from the White House ballroom project.

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