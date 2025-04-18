WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Known & Loved 2025 Hazy IPA

Known, loved and not forgotten.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Known & Loved 2025 Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
Description: Brewed in the memory of Jack Langerman, this luscious hazy IPA features aromas of guava, overripe boysenberries, mango nectar and ruby red pomelo.
ABV: 5.2%
Pairing suggestions: Seared scallops, grilled pork chops, roasted beets and spinach salad and Thai food
