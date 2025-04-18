Live Radio
WTOP's Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Known & Loved 2025 Hazy IPA

Brennan Haselton

April 18, 2025

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Known & Loved 2025 Hazy IPA

Known, loved and not forgotten.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Known & Loved 2025 Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: Brewed in the memory of Jack Langerman, this luscious hazy IPA features aromas of guava, overripe boysenberries, mango nectar and ruby red pomelo.

ABV: 5.2%

Pairing suggestions: Seared scallops, grilled pork chops, roasted beets and spinach salad and Thai food

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

