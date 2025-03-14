WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Vitamin Sea Swimming Circles Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Vitamin Sea Swimming Circles Hazy IPA

Don’t care for sharks? Stay on the beach and drink this instead.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Vitamin Sea Swimming Circles Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Vitamin Sea Brewing, Weymouth and Plymouth, Massachusetts

Description: A single hop hazy IPA saturated with Michigan Copper hops and featuring an aroma profile with notes of tropical fruit, especially passionfruit and pineapple

ABV: 6.8%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled pork chops, roast chicken, steak salad, bruschetta with tomatoes

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.