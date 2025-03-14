Live Radio
Brennan Haselton

March 14, 2025

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Vitamin Sea Swimming Circles Hazy IPA

Don’t care for sharks? Stay on the beach and drink this instead.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Vitamin Sea Swimming Circles Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Vitamin Sea Brewing, Weymouth and Plymouth, Massachusetts

Description: A single hop hazy IPA saturated with Michigan Copper hops and featuring an aroma profile with notes of tropical fruit, especially passionfruit and pineapple

ABV: 6.8%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled pork chops, roast chicken, steak salad, bruschetta with tomatoes

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

