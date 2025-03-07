Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP’s Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Parleaux Czuch Pils Bohemian Style Pilsner

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 7, 2025, 8:58 AM

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Parleaux Czuch Pils Bohemian Style Pilsner

You know about the French influence in the Big Easy. Now, try the Czech influence!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Parleaux Czuch Pils Bohemian Style Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Parleaux Beer Lab, New Orleans, Louisiana

Description: Featuring floor malted bohemian pilsner malt, Czech Saaz hops, fermented cold and lagered beyond patience with Czech lager yeast.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Simple roast chicken, pickled veggies, soft cheeses and Tex-Mex or freshly prepared seafood

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up