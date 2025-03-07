WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Parleaux Czuch Pils Bohemian Style Pilsner

Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Parleaux Czuch Pils Bohemian Style Pilsner for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

You know about the French influence in the Big Easy. Now, try the Czech influence!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Parleaux Czuch Pils Bohemian Style Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Parleaux Beer Lab, New Orleans, Louisiana

Description: Featuring floor malted bohemian pilsner malt, Czech Saaz hops, fermented cold and lagered beyond patience with Czech lager yeast.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Simple roast chicken, pickled veggies, soft cheeses and Tex-Mex or freshly prepared seafood

