WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Reuben’s Crispytown American Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Reuben’s Crispytown American Lager for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Get some cold for your crunch!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Reuben’s Crispytown American Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Reuben’s Brews, Seattle, Washington

Description: An American lager featuring a hint of fruit with a crispy finish

ABV: 4.8%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy Sichuan, Indian and Thai cuisine, Nashville hot chicken and lighter seafood dishes like steamed clams, raw oysters and sushi

