WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Thiriez Winter Pepper Amber Ale

WASHINGTON — No need to pass the pepper here!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Thiriez Winter Pepper Amber Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brasserie Thiriez, Esquelbecq, France.

Description: A winter amber ale brewed with three different kinds of peppercorns.

ABV: 7.5%

Pairing suggestions: Vietnamese cuisine. Rich, winter dishes like (béchamel), mac and cheese, and beef stroganoff. Lasagna, duck, lamb and steak.

