WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Mortalis The Fillings Are Mutual sour ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 22, 2024, 1:02 PM

Pie in a can to go with pie on your plate!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Mortalis The Fillings Are Mutual sour ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Mortalis Brewing Co., Avon, New York

Description: A sour ale brewed with grapes, granola and coconut in collaboration with Other Half Brewing of New York, D.C. and beyond

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Roast turkey, butternut squash and stuffing, pork tenderloin, grilled tuna, anything goat cheese

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

