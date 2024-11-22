WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Mortalis The Fillings Are Mutual sour ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Mortalis The Fillings Are Mutual sour ale for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Mortalis The Fillings Are Mutual sour ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Mortalis Brewing Co., Avon, New York

Description: A sour ale brewed with grapes, granola and coconut in collaboration with Other Half Brewing of New York, D.C. and beyond

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Roast turkey, butternut squash and stuffing, pork tenderloin, grilled tuna, anything goat cheese

