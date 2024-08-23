WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Side Project Framboise du Fermier saison

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Side Project Framboise du Fermier Saison for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Life has been berry, berry good to me!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Side Project Framboise du Fermier saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Side Project Brewing, Maplewood, Missouri

Description: A saison du fermier aged with raspberries in French oak wine barrels

ABV: 8%

Pairing suggestions: Gazpacho, caprese and panzanella salads, lamb chops, grilled salmon

