5 injured in charter bus crash on Anacostia Freeway

Five people were transported to local hospitals after two charter buses crashed on Interstate 295 in D.C. on Friday night.

Five people were transported to local hospitals after two charter buses crashed on Interstate 295 in D.C. on Friday night.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of 295 near Eastern Avenue NE.

Police said 74 passengers were taken to a facility run by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation to wait for new buses. Five passengers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Officials with the D.C. police confirmed to WTOP that the driver of the striking vehicle was issued a notice of infraction.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

See a map of the crash location below:

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