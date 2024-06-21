WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Briefly Gorgeous Saison

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Briefly Gorgeous Saison for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Just when you thought an Asian meal couldn’t get any better.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Briefly Gorgeous Saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A saison with Szechuan peppercorns and yuzu, brewed in collaboration with D.C.’s Lost Generation Brewing Co.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Asian food in general, Chinese cuisine (dandan noodles and soup dumplings), Taiwanese food (such as bao buns and beef noodle soup), anything Thai

