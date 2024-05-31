WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Schlenkerla Erle Black Lager

This week's Beer of the Week at WTOP is Schlenkerla Erle Black Lager.

This best of Beer of the Week was first published on Feb. 9, 2024.

Don’t know about stormy, but this is definitely dark — and tasty!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Schlenkerla Erle Black Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Schlenkerla, Bamberg, Germany

Description: This alder smoked malt brings a fine, complex smoky flavor to the beer, with a high roasted malt content providing a pronounced roasted aroma.

ABV: 4.2%

Pairing suggestions: Raw oysters, grilled meats and veggies, chilis and stews, and Middle Eastern cuisine

