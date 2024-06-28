WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Schaarbeekse Kriek

WTOP’s latest edition of Beer of the Week with Brennan Haselton and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert is "3 Fonteinen Schaarbeekse Kriek."

Farm to glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Schaarbeekse Kriek for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen, Beersel, Belgium

Description: A spontaneously fermented beer aged for more than two years in barrels and then blended to steep longer on rare Schaarbeekse cherries.

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Red meat dishes, rabbit, leafy greens (like Brussels sprouts and kale salad), BLTs and chicken salad sandwiches

