WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Schlenkerla Erle Black Lager

Don’t know about stormy, but this is definitely dark — and tasty!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Schlenkerla Erle Black Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Schlenkerla, Bamberg, Germany
Description: This alder smoked malt brings a fine, complex smoky flavor to the beer, with a high roasted malt content providing a pronounced roasted aroma.
ABV: 4.2%
Pairing suggestions: Raw oysters, grilled meats and veggies, chilis and stews, and Middle Eastern cuisine
