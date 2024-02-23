WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Double Mexican Radio Imperial Stout

Take this to your Wall of Voodoo!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Double Mexican Radio Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
Description: A bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout finished with cinnamon, vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and ancho chili peppers.
ABV: 12%
Pairing suggestions: Desserts, rib eyes on the grill, barbecued brisket, Tonkatsu pork ramen, sharp cheddars and salty blue cheeses
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.