Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man shot inside Springfield…

Man shot inside Springfield Mall, suspect in custody

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 13, 2026, 8:05 PM

A man was shot inside Springfield Mall in Springfield, Virginia, Friday evening and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m., Fairfax County police told WTOP. Responding officers found a man inside the mall who’d been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Police said they have recovered a gun and that a suspect is in custody.

The scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up