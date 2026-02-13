Man shot inside Springfield Mall, suspect in custody

A man was shot inside Springfield Mall in Springfield, Virginia, on Friday evening, and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

A man was shot inside Springfield Mall in Springfield, Virginia, Friday evening and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m., Fairfax County police told WTOP. Responding officers found a man inside the mall who’d been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Police said they have recovered a gun and that a suspect is in custody.

The scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.