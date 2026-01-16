Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to discuss the Fox Farm Annata 2024 Grape Harvest Farmhouse Ale for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Fox Farm Annata 2024 Grape Harvest Farmhouse Ale

Beer glass … or wine glass?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Fox Farm Annata 2024 Grape Harvest Farmhouse Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Fox Farm Brewery, Salem, Connecticut

Description: A farmhouse ale brewed with Connecticut-grown St. Croix grapes.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Mushroom risotto, Peking duck and porchetta, grilled salmon and lamb chops

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.