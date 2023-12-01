WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Little Drum Machine Boy Double Fruited Sour

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Little Drum Machine Boy Double Fruited Sour for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

It seems like the only thing missing is snozzberries!

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery in D.C.

Description: A double fruited sour brewed with blackberry, raspberry, plum, cranberry, vanilla and cinnamon.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Holiday foods such as roast turkey, chicken or ham, stuffing and Brussels sprouts, vanilla ice cream and cheesecake