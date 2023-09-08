WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cycle You Can Buy A World Series Stout

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Cycle Brewing's You Can Buy A World Series Stout.

WASHINGTON — Put me in coach! But don’t forget those suitcases full of cash.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cycle Brewing’s You Can Buy A World Series Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Cycle Brewing, St. Petersburg, Florida

Description: A barrel aged stout (brewed in collaboration with California’s Monkish Brewing) loaded with caramelized banana aromas and flavors all covered in sweet chocolate

ABV: 12%

Pairing suggestions: Dessert, bacon-wrapped figs, beef stews, chili, mac and cheese and Thai food

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.