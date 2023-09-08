Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cycle You Can Buy A World Series Stout

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 8, 2023, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON — Put me in coach! But don’t forget those suitcases full of cash.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cycle Brewing’s You Can Buy A World Series Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Cycle Brewing, St. Petersburg, Florida

Description: A barrel aged stout (brewed in collaboration with California’s Monkish Brewing) loaded with caramelized banana aromas and flavors all covered in sweet chocolate

ABV: 12%

Pairing suggestions: Dessert, bacon-wrapped figs, beef stews, chili, mac and cheese and Thai food

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up