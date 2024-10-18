WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Live Oak Pilz

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Live Oak Pilz for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Great music isn’t the only thing you’ll find in Austin, Texas.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Live Oak Pilz for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Co., Del Valle, Texas

Description: A classic Bohemian-style golden Pilsner brewed with premium Saaz hops, resulting in a clean, crisp pilsner with complex malt flavor and spicy hop bitterness and aroma

ABV: 4.7%

Pairing suggestions: Seafood of all kinds, oyster po’boys, jambalaya, gumbo, red beans and rice, Indian cuisine

